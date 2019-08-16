Eurozone June trade balance €17.9 billion vs €18.5 billion expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 August 2019
- Prior €20.2 billion; revised to €19.6 billion
- Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €20.6 billion
- Prior €23.0 billion
Looking at the details, exports declined by 1.2% on the month while imports fell by 0.8% on the month. That continues to highlight weakness in trade conditions in the euro area, not helped by waning conditions in Germany no less.
With the global economic outlook not too optimistic, expect trade conditions in the region to remain subdued in Q3 and Q4 this year.