Eurozone June trade balance €17.9 billion vs €18.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 August 2019





Prior €20.2 billion; revised to €19.6 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €20.6 billion

Prior €23.0 billion

Looking at the details, exports declined by 1.2% on the month while imports fell by 0.8% on the month. That continues to highlight weakness in trade conditions in the euro area, not helped by waning conditions in Germany no less.





With the global economic outlook not too optimistic, expect trade conditions in the region to remain subdued in Q3 and Q4 this year.



