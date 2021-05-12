Eurozone March industrial production +0.1% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 May 2021


  • Prior -1.0%; revised to -1.2%
  • Industrial production +10.9% vs +11.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.8%
Not much change in factory output towards the end of Q1 but the year-on-year reading shows a big jump though that owes mostly to base effect adjustments, considering the plunge seen at the start of the pandemic in March last year.
The jumps in production of non-durable consumer goods (1.9%), energy (1.2%) and intermediate goods (0.6%) were offset by falls in capital goods production (1.0%) and durable goods (1.2%) during the month of March.

