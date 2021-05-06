Eurozone March retail sales +2.7% vs +1.6% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 May 2021


  • Prior +3.0%; revised to +4.2%
  • Retail sales +12.0% vs +9.4% y/y expected
  • Prior -2.9%; revised to -1.5%
After the January slump, euro area retail sales continues to pick up in March with solid revisions to the February data as well. Non-food products were the biggest contributor, increasing by 4.6% on the month while offset by a 2.9% decrease in automotive fuels.

The year-on-year statistic shows a major jump largely due to base effect adjustments, considering the initial impact of the pandemic seen during March last year.
