Eurozone March retail sales +2.7% vs +1.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 May 2021





Prior +3.0%; revised to +4.2%

Retail sales +12.0% vs +9.4% y/y expected

Prior -2.9%; revised to -1.5%







The year-on-year statistic shows a major jump largely due to base effect adjustments, considering the initial impact of the pandemic seen during March last year.

After the January slump, euro area retail sales continues to pick up in March with solid revisions to the February data as well. Non-food products were the biggest contributor, increasing by 4.6% on the month while offset by a 2.9% decrease in automotive fuels.