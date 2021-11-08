Eurozone November Sentix investor confidence 18.3 vs 15.5 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 8 November 2021













Sentix notes that:

"Supply bottlenecks and high inflation are causing problems for companies and are having a certain braking effect. However, investors only expect a temporary burden and are therefore somewhat more confident about the next six months."

The current conditions index fell from 26.3 in October to 23.5 in November though, its lowest figure since June but the expectations index moved up from 8.0 to 13.3.

Euro area investor morale climbed for the first time since July as investors appear to expect that supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy temporarily.