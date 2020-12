Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 December 2020





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%

PPI -2.0% vs -2.3% y/y expected

Prior -2.4%; revised to -2.3%





Producer prices crept higher in October but on an annual basis, still sits in deflation territory. A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation, so not much to gather from this release.