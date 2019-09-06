Eurozone Q2 final GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% q/q second estimate

Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 September 2019

Final GDP +1.2% vs +1.1% y/y second estimate

The secondary reading can be found here . No change to the quarterly estimate with only a minor upwards tweak to the annual reading. The details see that household consumption grew by 0.2% on the quarter relative to the 0.4% growth posted in Q1.





It still shows that euro area growth is still hanging on modestly as sluggish economic conditions continue to weigh on the region.



