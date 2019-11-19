Eurozone September construction output +0.7% vs -0.5% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 November 2019





Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.8%

Construction output -0.7% y/y

Prior +1.2%; revised to +0.8%

Despite some improvement on the month, construction activity actually declined relative to the same period a year ago - representing the weakest annual print since January 2017.





This just reinforces the notion of added sluggishness in the euro area economy and isn't the best way to wrap up the third quarter of the year.



