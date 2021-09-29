Eurozone September final consumer confidence -4.0 vs -4.0 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 September 2021
Eurozone economic sentiment edges up in September, beating estimates of a drop - aided by an improvement to industrial sector sentiment as services declined on the month.
- Economic confidence 117.8 vs 116.9 expected
- Prior 117.5
- Industrial confidence 14.1 vs 12.5 expected
- Prior 13.7
- Services confidence 15.1 vs 16.5 expected
- Prior 16.8
That said, the more pressing detail in the report is that on prices. Selling price expectations among manufacturers rose to 38.2 from 37.3 in August, setting a new record high in the survey while consumer inflation expectations rose to 33.1 from 31.1 in August - closing in on the record from August 2001 at 38.7.