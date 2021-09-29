Eurozone September final consumer confidence -4.0 vs -4.0 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 September 2021

  • Economic confidence 117.8 vs 116.9 expected
  • Prior 117.5
  • Industrial confidence 14.1 vs 12.5 expected
  • Prior 13.7
  • Services confidence 15.1 vs 16.5 expected
  • Prior 16.8
Eurozone economic sentiment edges up in September, beating estimates of a drop - aided by an improvement to industrial sector sentiment as services declined on the month.

That said, the more pressing detail in the report is that on prices. Selling price expectations among manufacturers rose to 38.2 from 37.3 in August, setting a new record high in the survey while consumer inflation expectations rose to 33.1 from 31.1 in August - closing in on the record from August 2001 at 38.7.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose