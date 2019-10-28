Eurozone September M3 money supply +5.5% vs +5.7% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ECB - 28 October 2019


ForexLive
Data released slightly earlier than expected. A slight decline in money supply growth but overall it still points to decent credit conditions in spite of some economic worries in the region.

