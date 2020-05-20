EUR/USD stalls ahead of the key area around 1.1000/20

EUR/USD up 70 pips today



The euro today rose above yesterday's high of 1.0975 but has stalled ahead of 1.1000 and the May high of 1.1018. The chart is showing the same kind of range and triple-top formation as a number of assets. Some -- like AUD/USD and the SPX -- are tentatively breaking out and that might be dominoes falling.







Here's the view from JPMorgan's London FX desk:



