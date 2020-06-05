EU's Barnier: Common ground on talks with the UK is possible by autumn

Subscription Confirmed!
The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
EUR/USD pares gains on the day on slight dollar pullback
USD/CAD stays pressured on the day close to its 200-day moving average
AUD/JPY threatens to break its end-December highs as the risk rally marches on
Cable nears a test of the key 200-day moving average
ECB's Lane says that PEPP increase is proportionate response to the outlook
ECB's Holzmann: PEPP has been efficient in reducing distortions
BOJ likely to maintain view that Japan economy to gradually recover in 2H 2020 - report
ECB's Panetta: Lockdowns created deflationary risks
Bundesbank sees the German economy shrinking by 7.1% this year