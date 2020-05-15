EU's Barnier: Our positions with the UK are extremely divergent

Comments by EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier

We haven't made progress on governance of a deal with the UK

UK refuses to engage in full conversation on level-playing field

The negotiating round this week was disappointing

That pretty much sums it up. Both sides will just point the finger to each other's red lines and leave things all the way to the last-minute i.e. 29 June once again.





The pound is starting to fall under some key levels here as cable falls to its lowest level since 27 March now to 1.2155 with EUR/GBP starting to break out as well.



