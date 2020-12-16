EU's von der Leyen on Brexit: There is a path to an agreement now
Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen
- Cannot say whether there will be a deal or not
- But there is path to an agreement now
- The path is very narrow
- Good news is that there is a way forward found on most issues
- Fisheries, level playing field still outstanding
- Talks on fisheries still very difficult
The pound is keeping a tad higher on the headlines here, with cable near 1.3500 although some of that is also helped by some dollar softness. Key daily resistance is still seen from the 1 September high @ 1.3482, so look for that ahead of the close.
von der Leyen adds that "the next days will be decisive". We've heard that one before.