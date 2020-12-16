EU's von der Leyen on Brexit: There is a path to an agreement now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

  • Cannot say whether there will be a deal or not
  • But there is path to an agreement now
  • The path is very narrow
  • Good news is that there is a way forward found on most issues
  • Fisheries, level playing field still outstanding
  • Talks on fisheries still very difficult
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The pound is keeping a tad higher on the headlines here, with cable near 1.3500 although some of that is also helped by some dollar softness. Key daily resistance is still seen from the 1 September high @ 1.3482, so look for that ahead of the close.

von der Leyen adds that "the next days will be decisive". We've heard that one before.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose