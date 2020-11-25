EU's von der Leyen: There is some progress in Brexit negotiations

Comments by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen





But there are large differences that remain

The three key issues are still there

Can't say if there will be a deal with the UK

This doesn't really provide us with anything new as it mainly reaffirms the current narrative as Brexit negotiations are still continuing. I'm not sure if the silence can be interpreted as a good thing but if there is anything bad, we would have likely heard about it by now.





We'll see. von der Leyen adds that the next few days are going to be "decisive".



