Even the Financial Times is poking fun at the low volatility forex market

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The FT reminds us that 2019 "stock and bond markets ripped higher", with  "double-digit returns for investors". 

Meanwhile foreign exchange 
  • Trading ranges for major currencies were the narrowest since the Bretton Woods system broke up, and the modern FX market began to take form, back in 1973.
But … 
  • Extremely low volatility occurred in 1996, 2007 and 2014, …  each period was followed by an explosion in price swings
FTY cites the usual suspect(s) for low vol:
  • central banks are largely moving in lockstep, the gaps between major interest rates - key drivers of moves in exchange rates - have compressed.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose