Evergrande met at least part of today's bond payment deadline
There was some speculation about today's payment
The New York Times reports that the embattled Chinese developer made good on at least part of $148m in payments due today.
Earlier today the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said the company will be slowly wound down with the help of local governments.
The plan, according to people familiar with the matter and official government statements, is to manage a controlled implosion by selling off some Evergrande assets to Chinese companies while limiting damage to home buyers and businesses involved in its projects.
The company has roughly $300 billion in liabilities including $20 billion in US dollar bonds.
Update: The NY Times article said it's not entirely out of the woods yet.
Update 2: A separate report said interest was paid on at least two of the bonds.
The company met its interest payment deadline on a bond that matures in 2022, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
It was not immediately clear whether it had made payments on the two other bonds that are due on Wednesday, or if all of the investors in the 2022 bond had received payment. The other bonds mature in 2023 and 2024.