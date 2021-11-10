Evergrande met at least part of today's bond payment deadline

There was some speculation about today's payment





The New York Times reports that the embattled Chinese developer made good on at least part of $148m in payments due today.





Earlier today the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said the company will be slowly wound down with the help of local governments.





The plan, according to people familiar with the matter and official government statements, is to manage a controlled implosion by selling off some Evergrande assets to Chinese companies while limiting damage to home buyers and businesses involved in its projects.

The company has roughly $300 billion in liabilities including $20 billion in US dollar bonds.





Update: The NY Times article : The NY Times article said it's not entirely out of the woods yet.



