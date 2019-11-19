Ex Goldman CEO Blankfein: I don't see any bubbles in the market

Speaking on an interview on CNBC









The ex Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein has been on a CNBC interview discussing various topics including of course, being vilafied by Elizabeth Warren as one of the rich elite.





He warned that being on the extremes where what was done gets unwound by executive order, then going the other way when another party assumes control, is not a good thing. Instead arguing for doing things that made sense but were not done to unwind good just because....





Although he is a registered Democrat, he did give Pres. Trump kudos for his economic decisions and for taking on China, despite the pain from the tariffs and despite the damage he may be doing to the fabric of the nation.



On the tariffs, he had an interesting analogy saying the recent GM strike had pain on the worker and the company. The goal was to find the compromise through the pain. The US/China issue is the same thing. The goal is to bring China back in line. That is obvious but bringing it to something more familiar like a recent strike, was comforting.





On the economy he said he does not seen any bubbles in the market, but humbly said that it is often in hindsight that the bubbles are unveiled.





Overall, he was relaxed and comfortable and pragmatic and open minded - at least that was my impression.