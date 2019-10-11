Explosion reported in an Iranian tanker near Jeddah

ISNA reports, via Reuters





The explosion is said to have caused heavy damages to the vessel and oil is spilling into the Red Sea. The media outlet is still saying that the event is under investigation but "experts" say that it may be a terrorist attack.







ForexLive

Just one to keep an eye on for oil in case things escalate any further or if there is more to the story above.

The headlines say that there has been an explosion in a tanker that has set the vessel (owned by the National Iranian Oil Company) on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah.