Facebook expectations disappoint after the close. Earnings and revenues beat expectations.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04. Revenues 29.08 billion versus 27.87 billion, but other data disappoints

  • earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04
  • revenues $29.08 billion versus $27.87 billion
  • daily users 1.91 billion versus 1.95 billion estimate
  • monthly active users 2.9 billion versus expected 2.91 billion
In the 3 and 4th quarters expects advertising revenue growth will be driven by year on year advertising price increases during the rest of 2021.

The stock is trading down -4.65% in after-hours trading or $-17.28 to $356.11
