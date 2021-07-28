Facebook expectations disappoint after the close. Earnings and revenues beat expectations.
Earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04. Revenues 29.08 billion versus 27.87 billion, but other data disappoints
- earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04
- revenues $29.08 billion versus $27.87 billion
- daily users 1.91 billion versus 1.95 billion estimate
- monthly active users 2.9 billion versus expected 2.91 billion
In the 3 and 4th quarters expects advertising revenue growth will be driven by year on year advertising price increases during the rest of 2021.
The stock is trading down -4.65% in after-hours trading or $-17.28 to $356.11