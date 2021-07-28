Facebook expectations disappoint after the close. Earnings and revenues beat expectations.

Earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04. Revenues 29.08 billion versus 27.87 billion, but other data disappoints

earnings-per-share $3.61 versus $3.04



revenues $29.08 billion versus $27.87 billion



daily users 1.91 billion versus 1.95 billion estimate



monthly active users 2.9 billion versus expected 2.91 billion



In the 3 and 4th quarters expects advertising revenue growth will be driven by year on year advertising price increases during the rest of 2021.





The stock is trading down -4.65% in after-hours trading or $-17.28 to $356.11

