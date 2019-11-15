Farage to get picky in challenging Labour-held seats?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This would not be the first time a politician didn't stick to his or her words

BBC political correspondent, Iain Watson, is reporting that the Brexit Party aren't standing in the marginally Labour-held seat of Bristol North West. It is a constituency that Labour gained from the Conservatives in the 2017 election and a relatively closely contested one.

If this is part of a larger plan, it means that Farage could back down on closely contested Labour-held seats to give Boris Johnson more of a winning chance in the election.

Watch this space, it could be something that may yet give Johnson and the pound a boost over the next few weeks.
