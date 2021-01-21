Fauci says that US will remain a member of the WHO
Fauci remarks at the WHO executive board meeting
This was to be expected given all the initiatives laid out during Biden's inauguration and the news that the US will be joining COVAX is a positive one for poorer countries, as it means there will be more funding to push for a vaccine rollout later in the year.
- US to cease drawdown of staff seconded to the WHO
- Intends to fulfill its financial obligations to the WHO
- Biden to issue directive on US' intent to join COVAX facility