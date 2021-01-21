Fauci says that US will remain a member of the WHO

Fauci remarks at the WHO executive board meeting

US to cease drawdown of staff seconded to the WHO

Intends to fulfill its financial obligations to the WHO

Biden to issue directive on US' intent to join COVAX facility





This was to be expected given all the initiatives laid out during Biden's inauguration and the news that the US will be joining COVAX is a positive one for poorer countries, as it means there will be more funding to push for a vaccine rollout later in the year.