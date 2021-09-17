FDA votes 16-3 against approving covid booster shot

Not a great look





There's been a brewing controversy around covid booster shots, which the President touted last month. Biden said they would start rolling out next week.





However public health officials have some concerns around the quality of data mandating them. Many argue that the current vaccine regiment is extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths; and that only the vulnerable need doses. A second vote is coming on boosters for older Americans and that could pass.







Today's vote highlights that divide and the lack of quality studies. This certainly isn't the end of the issue but the mixed messaging isn't helpful for anyone.

