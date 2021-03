February non-farm payrolls +379K vs +198K expected

Prior was +49K (revised to +166K)



Unemployment rate 6.2% vs 6.3% expected

Prior unemployment rate 6.3%

Participation rate 61.4% vs 61.4% expected (was 62.8% pre-pandemic)

Prior participation rate 61.4%

Underemployment rate 11.1% vs 11.1% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Average hourly earnings +5.3% y/y vs +5.3% expected

Average weekly hours 34.6 vs 34.9 expected

Two month net revision -159K

Change in private payrolls +465K vs +200K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +21K vs +15K expected

Long-term unemployed at 4.1m vs 4.0m prior

The employment-population ratio, at 57.6% vs 57.5% prior



Full report



Good news is bad news with this report. US 10-year yields touched above last week's high immediately afterwards and the dollar rose. That's weighed on US equity futures.