Fed could kickoff turnaround in USD, TD says
EUR/USD to bear the brunt of adjustment
TD Research discusses the USD outlook and thinks that the USD index 'DXY' may have a tactical turn higher soon.
"The ECB will remind markets this week why the EUR remains the funder of choice. Meanwhile, the Fed is likely to cut next week but the outlook for more cuts is less assured. On a HFFV basis, the index is running nearly 1.5% cheap, right at the 200dma. EURUSD is likely to bear the brunt of the adjustment," TD notes.
"The market is also priced for a Fed cut next week (which we agree
with). Less obvious is the optionality presented by Powell for future
policy shifts however. While we do not think that Powell will be quick
to completely close the door to support the economy with more cuts, we
think it is far more likely they he (and the Committee) opt to wait and
see how the data unfolds after delivering 75bps of cuts and trade talks
have pivoted towards a more positive footing. This could serve as the basis for a tactical turnaround in the USD," TD adds.