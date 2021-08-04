Feds Bullard to speak at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski

Feds Bullard is a voter in 2022

St. Louis Fed president Bullard will be speaking at the top of the hour at a Wall Street journal event. Bullard is one of the chief hawks at the Fed. He is not a voting member in 2021 but is a voting member in 2022.  

There may or may not pre-released comments. 

Below are some recent comments from Bullard. 

