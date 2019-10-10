Fed's Kashkari says if data continues weaker another rate cut warranted

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari in a Wall Street Journal interview

Fed's Kashkari: If Data Continues As It Has, Another Rate Cut Is Warranted

said the time has probably passed for a big rate cut, but that cheaper borrowing costs remain warranted



"My base-case scenario is still growth, I'm not forecasting recession, but the risks to the downside are increasing"

"I think monetary policy is currently around neutral to potentially slightly contractionary."

"I think don't think we should be in a contractionary stance"

"If the data continues to come in the way it has, I'm going to be supportive of another rate cut. How much more we need to go I don't know."





Link , Journal may be gated.





Release the hounds!











