Fed's Rosengren says baseline is the pandemic will get worse in Fall and Winter

says his baseline is for the pandemic to get worse this fall and winter, decreasing economic activity

he expects some parts of the country will lock down and consumers will pull back if infections rise

says weaker growth could extend the time it takes for the Fed to reach 2% inflation target, requiring rates to stay low for longer than anticipated

says original round of aid would have been fine if pandemic lasted three months but it's lasting much longer and more targeted spending is needed

says lack of fiscal stimulus could result in more foreclosures and difficulties

we are very likely to face a credit crunch toward the end of this year if banks come under stress from commercial real estate loans

