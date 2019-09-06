Finland's Rinne: It seems pretty obvious that we are not getting a Brexit agreement
Comments by Finnish prime minister, Antti Rinne
- Situation in Britain is quite messy now
- We don't know what is happening over there
I bet neither do the lawmakers themselves know what the heck is going on. ;D
Anyway, when you start seeing comments like this from European leaders, it basically shows that they are losing confidence - or already lost - in Boris Johnson.
So, if he does seek an extension (with no working majority and no credible plan/solution), it's a bit of an awkward situation. I mean if his plan is to hold a general election and then get a mandate for a no-deal, then why should the EU bother with an extension?