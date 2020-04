Fitch downgraded

Fitch cuts South Africa to BB from BB+.





Fitch said the downgrade is a result of the lack of a clear path towards debt stabilization.





Which country has a clear path towards debt stabilization right now?





They forecast that GDP will contract 3.8% in 2020 then bounce back by 1.7% in 2021.





The rand is down as much as 3% and the parabolic move continues.