Fitch reports on Chinese tariffs impacting US agriculture

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Chinese tariffs stinging farmers

Chinese tariffs stinging farmers

  • Chinese tariffs on US agricultural imports escalate trade related risks to US farm sector , which is experiencing falling sales and land values
  • Ongoing trade wars impact equipment loan and lease ABS collateral performance
  • Ongoing trade wars have placed greater pressure on already stressed US agricultural sector
Biting tariffs will get Trump to the dealing table quicker than anything else, I would say. He won't want to see tariffs stinging the US.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose