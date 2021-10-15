Fitch says economic activity in Australia to rebound in Q4 with reopening

Fitch doing a bit of a catch-up, says the transition to the new 'living with Covid' approach in Australia supports debt issuers.

Yes, Australia is in this transition now that vaccination rates are rising to decent levels. Australia's largest population state of New South Wales should hit the 80% double vax rate today or tomorrow.





Other states are a little behind (NSW got a head start on vaccination supply due to their outbreak from mid-year).





Fitch also adds, for completeness I guess, that activity should rebound as Australia's two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne emerge from lockdowns.















