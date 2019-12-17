Fitch says phase 1 US-China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Whole stack of no s**t Sherlock statements from Fitch here:

  • phase 1 deal will not resolve US corporates' trade concerns
  • phase one US-China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty given prolonged phase two negotiations on structural issues
  • Fitch, on US corporates says renewed escalation of US-China tensions remains a significant risk
  • says a 'phase one' US-China trade deal may only provide limited benefit for US technology companies
All the disruption for the sale of a few more soybeans to a country that would have bought more anyway. And yeah phase two will be an even bigger debacle. 



