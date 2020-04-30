Five Chinese cities, provinces to allow expedited entry for South Korean businesspeople from May
Yonhap (South Korean media) with the report on an easing (a little) of travel restrictions in Asia:
- Five Chinese cities and provinces will start allowing expedited entry for South Korean businesspeople from next month
- a "fast-track" entry system
- entry system is applied to 10 Chinese cities and provinces in principle, but half of those places, including Shanghai, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, will be able to bring the system into force for now since regular flights only operate there
Its a start ….