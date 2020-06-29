Florida beaches to close for 4th of July weekend amid rising coronavirus concerns

Beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach will be closed for the 4th of July weekend







Palm Beach mayor, Dave Kenner, also said that he will be issuing an order to close beaches under his jurisdiction going into the national holiday weekend.

All beaches and parks in the Miami-Dade county will be closed from 3 July through to 7 July amid rising concerns about the virus spread, with beaches in Broward County - including the city of Fort Lauderdale - to be closed from 3 July through 5 July.