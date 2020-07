Florida cases come in better than the recent average





Florida cases for the day rose by 4% vs. previous 7 day average of a 5%



total cases reach 232,718 vs. 223,783 in the previous day



cases for the day rose 8935 vs. 10,044 yesterday



deaths rise by 120 vs. 48 yesterday. This is a record him



The rise in the deaths is a concern. The leveling and moving lower for the case count is obviously better news.