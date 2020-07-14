Florida coronavirus cases 9,261 vs 12,277 yesterday

12,624 cases yesterday (7347 last Tuesday)

Total cases 291,629 vs 282,435 yesterday

Residents hospitalized 18,881 vs 18,498 yesterday

Median age 41 vs 41 yesterday

Deaths +132 vs +35 yesterday (one-day record)



Number of people tested 67,160 vs 112,264 yesterday (48,503 last Tuesday)

Positivity 15.02% vs 11.51% yesterday (16.24% last Tuesday)



Full report

The headline is misleading because most of the details are worrisome. The number of people tested was 67% lower and cases fell only 32%. The deaths were also at a record and the median age was at a multi-week high of 41 for the second day in a row.