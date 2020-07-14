Florida coronavirus cases 9,261 vs 12,277 yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
SNB's Jordan: Forex interventions are most-effective instrument to curb CHF
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9996 (vs. yesterday at 6.9965 )
The week ahead for EUR - influences likely to be equity earnings, EU meeting, ECB meeting
Fed's Kaplan sees economy shrinking 4.5-5.0% by end-2020
BOE's Bailey: We are seeing the economy back somewhat