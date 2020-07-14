Florida coronavirus cases 9,261 vs 12,277 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest virus numbers from Florida:

  • 12,624 cases yesterday (7347 last Tuesday)
  • Total cases 291,629 vs 282,435 yesterday
  • Residents hospitalized 18,881 vs 18,498 yesterday
  • Median age 41 vs 41 yesterday
  • Deaths +132 vs +35 yesterday (one-day record)
  • Number of people tested  67,160 vs 112,264 yesterday (48,503 last Tuesday)
  • Positivity 15.02% vs 11.51% yesterday (16.24% last Tuesday)
  • Full report
The headline is misleading because most of the details are worrisome. The number of people tested was 67% lower and cases fell only 32%. The deaths were also at a record and the median age was at a multi-week high of 41 for the second day in a row.

The kneejerk on this data has been better for risk trades but I would be careful with that.


