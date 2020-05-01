ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Trump again on China

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 1 May 2020

Comments from US President Trump on China again today weighed on risk during the timezone here. Singapore and Hong Kong (and China) were all on holiday for the day, reducing FX liquidity to the main centres of New Zealand, Australia and Japan only.

Data on the day was, is ruinous too strong? Terrible from Soputh Korea (exports plunged), Australia (dropping PMIs), Japan (ditto), New Zealand (weak consumer sentiment).

Add it all together and the big losers were AUD and NZD

Cable is also soft on the day, as is CAD. EUR/USD has done little, gold has tracked more or less sideways. Oil prices steadied somewhat, although the near term CL contract managed above %20 at one stage.

Adding this headline in, adding to the US/China tensions: