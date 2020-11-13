ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen gains (Bitcoin: “Hold my beer”)
Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 13 November 2020
- Australian federal official says ready to engage with China on current issues
- China’s October air passenger numbers were 88% of the level a year earlier
- Oil - ANZ pencil in a 3-month OPEC+ delay of output increase
- Former China fin min says US-China trade friction won't necessarily ease even with the new US president
- New York city preparing to shut down schools if coronavirus testing positivity rate continues to rise
- AUD traders heads up - its a big week ahead for RBA speakers - Lowe, Debelle, Kent
- Westpac on NZD - fundamentally supported
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6285 (vs. yesterday at 6.6236)
- FX option expiries for Friday November 13 at the 10am NY cut
- IMF's Georgieva says must not prematurely withdraw fiscal, monetary policy support
- Oil - A heads up for OPEC (JMMC) meetings next week
- Outlook for gold - "gold’s story is not yet over"
- ICYMI - what to watch in coming days on PBOC policy tightening
- ICYMI - Trump signs executive order forbidding investment in China military-controlled firms
- RBNZ Governor Orr says 'very comfortable' with policy at the moment
- One for the tech analysis folks - Australian journalists discover the magic of the 14-day moving average
- AUD traders heads up - PM Morrison to speak today on border re-opening, vaccine distribution
- Trade ideas thread - Friday 13 November 2020
- The first cruise ship to sail on a voyage in the Caribbean has reported 5 COVID-19 cases
- New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for October -0.7% m/m(prior -1.0%)
- New Zealand data - manufacturing PMI for October: 51.7 (prior 54.0)
USD/JPY dropped around 20 points which is enough (as I post) for yen to take the top spot in a lacklustre field of currency movers during the Asian session. Bitcoin on the other hand rose around $400+ during the session to approach $16,500.
Fresh news flow was barely existent, data also very light indeed. US newly confimred coronavirus cases continued their rapid rise, as did hospitalisations. NYC is pondering shutting down schools once again if the testing positivity rate rises further. US President Trump still has given no indication of recognising the election result. Trump did sign an EO Thursday afternoon/evening prohibiting US investment in Chinese military-controlled companies.
Major currencies have been broadly stable against the USD; EUR, GBP, CHF all little changed while AUD, CAD and NZD are down a few points.BTC here today: