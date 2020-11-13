ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen gains (Bitcoin: “Hold my beer”)

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 13 November 2020

USD/JPY dropped around 20 points which is enough (as I post) for yen to take the top spot in a lacklustre field of currency movers during the Asian session. Bitcoin on the other hand rose around $400+ during the session to approach $16,500.

Fresh news flow was barely existent, data also very light indeed. US newly confimred coronavirus cases continued their rapid rise, as did hospitalisations. NYC is pondering shutting down schools once again if the testing positivity rate rises further. US President Trump still has given no indication of recognising the election result. Trump did sign an EO Thursday afternoon/evening prohibiting US investment in Chinese military-controlled companies.

Major currencies have been broadly stable against the USD; EUR, GBP, CHF all little changed while AUD, CAD and NZD are down a few points.

