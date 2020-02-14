ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China stocks gain

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 14 February 2020

Various coronavirus news items crossed during the session, some of them a little more encouraging than others - more cases and not just in China, but the pace of new cases reported seems to not be accelerating. None of the virus related stories had more than a fleeting impact on FX, with small ranges persisting.

EUR/USD managed to dribble a little lower to register a fresh low since April of 2017. There was no idiosyncratic news for the euro, just more of the same weakness.

Some AUD/NZD flows (AUD buyers) had AUD up a little while NZD the opposite.

Apart from the virus news there was little else. Bank of Japan Executive Director Maeda (see bullets above - he is the 'senior official' in the post) warned on poor GDP data to come for Q4 2019, as did the Economy Minister. And they laid the groundwork for more weakness in Q1 of this year likely (virus impact).

Chinese stock markets gained for the session, while gold has fallen back a little.

Shanghai Composite: Roses are red

The down candles are … blue?

I'm confused

Dunno 'bout you.





Happy Valentine's Day if you are celebrating it.

