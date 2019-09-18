ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD, NZD, yen all small lower

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 18 September 2019



Hourly candles AUD/USD:





The Australian and New Zealand dollars gave back a little of their overnight gains during the session here. NZ data came in as expected while data from Australia was of lower-tier focus only (but not encouraging, regardless). Yen was also a small loser, USD/JPY edging up towards 108.25. EUR/USD slid small, which held EUR/JPY little changed. (As I click publish USD/JPY dropping back to be barely changed on the session …).

Cable dropped under 1.2500, but again a small range while USD/CHD is up a few tics.

Ahead of the BOJ meeting tomorrow we got more poor data from japan on external trade, weak exports and imports again.

Forex markets are focused on the FOMC coming up during US time, previews in the links. Ahead of this will a news conference from Saudi Arabia which is expected to see the blame laid squarely on Iran for the weekend oil attacks.



Still to come:

