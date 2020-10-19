ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China GDP miss

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 19 October 2020

GBP gained points today after a weekend of concern about what appear to be deteriorating Brexit trade talks. A lot of angst is playing out in the media and behind the scenes negotiations do continue. We are getting closer to the real deadline now:

GBP recovered 50+ points from its lows during the session as the worst fears were not realised. Yet, anyway. Lets see how it progresses from here.

Also higher are AUD and NZD, seeing some benefit from headlines such as Trump saying he is seeking a bigger stimulus package than even Pelosi is proposing. The US Senate have shown no inclination to pass anything even close to the Pelosi number so its difficult to place much credence on Trump's remarks. Now as I write this up AUD/USD has pretty much given back its earlier gains.

NZD also benefited from the country's weekend election result which saw the incumbent Ardern government returned with a bigger margin of seats. Ardern will be able to govern with a majority (64 seats in the 120 seat parliament). Ardern is a known quantity, has spending plans, and a continued government is a sign of stability.

EUR has not performed so well, albeit not poorly either. Markets are beginning to look ahead to the October 29 ECB meeting and perhaps a more dovish Bank . There are signs too of persistent outflows from EUR-related ETFs.

USD/JPY bounced from its early lows to circa 105.50, briefly.

From China today we got a disappointment on the Q3 GDP data, which came in under expectations by around >0.5%. In Chinese data terms, this is a substantial miss. During Q3 in China imports bounced strongly back, which is a sign of domestic market recovery so I suspect GDP will improve further from here. Another sign of domestic economic strength in China was the September retails sales data which was a good-sized beat. There is a caveat on this though, the YTD number is still well in the negative, so there is a way to go. In a broader picture China's consumers are coming off a strong savings base. This is not necessarily the case in other economies across the globe, domestic consumption will likely recover more slowly elsewhere than it has in China.

The PBOC set the onshore yuan mid-rate more than 300 points stronger today than on Friday. Offshore yuan continues its recovery after the previous weekend's PBOC move.



