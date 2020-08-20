ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Post-FOMC Asia FX slumber
Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 20 August 2020
The moves into and over the FOMC (higher USD, lower risk) were a, very small, continuing theme here in Asia today. For FX it was emphasis on small, with minor declines for AUD and NZD against the USD and, as I post, barely any change for EUR, GBP, yen and CHF. USD/CAD too is little changed on the session.
Late US afternoon brought comments from US Secretary of State Pompeo saying the US wanted to boost back sanctions on Iran. Trump also spoke but didn't have anything of substance to note by markets.
News and data through the session here was sparse. The People's Bank of China did set its monthly loan rates (1 and 5 year LPR) - unchanged again for the fourth month in succession.
Regional stocks were pounded, both Singapore and HK are down 2% or more as I post.
Even gold is little changed on the session … a few dollars off its lows though :