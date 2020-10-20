ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA speaker sends AUD lower again

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 20 October 2020

There was some early optimism (or blind faith, if you prefer) with late US headlines crossing that Pelosi and Mnuchin were 'narrowing their differences' and Senate leader McConnell promising a relief bill vote on Tuesday or Wednesday. Pretty soon Senate minority leader Schumer chimed in with comments that Republican proposals were unacceptable, soon followed by a Republican senator saying a 1.8tln bill would be hard to pass. The US Senate have been saying no to an extra stimulus bill for months now and until that changes there is no further stimulus coming. Pelosi has set an end of Tuesday deadline for a pre-election relief bill. Will it be different this time?

After that steady start on the shot of hopium risk currencies soon began to slip away. AUD and NZD are both down on the session here. AUD was helped lower by remarks from RBA Assistant Governor Kent reiterating Lowe's dovishness from last week, and then again later by the minutes of the RBA's October policy meeting which were also dovish.

USD/JPY popped as short-term trading stops were taken out above 105.50 and thereabouts. It managed to gain all the way to above 105.80 briefly and is currently steadying around 105.50 and just above.

Cable and EUR/USD are little changed. Gold is down just a few dollars.