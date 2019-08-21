ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Iron ore down, AUD up

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 21 August 2019

There was only a light flow of news and data for the session here in Asia. Moves across forex reflected an easing in fear with flows out of yen and, broadly, into 'risk' FX.

AUD/JPY saw benefit, rising from straddling 72.00 to around 72.30. AUD/USD moved higher also, but found offers to hold the topside to circa 0.6790.

USD/JPY has managed to retain its gain. From around 106.25 it halted at 106.55.

NZD/USD was little impacted by reported comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby (see bullets above) but later managed to rise toward 0.6423 and then return to barely changed on the session as I update around 0.6411.

EUR/USD and CAD against the USD also had small rises (ps CAD CPI is due later Wednesday, 1230GMT).

Gold is down a few dollars while oil has gained; a larger than expected inventory draw was reported by the private survey ahead of official data due in the US morning.



