ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Gold gains
Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 24 December 2019
Forex movement was minimal with 'holiday' mode prevailing. This will persist for a few days still to come, especially tomorrow with all major forex centres in Asia closed for Christmas Day except for Japan.
Gold managed to add on a few dollars, underpinned by North Korea promising a Christmas gift to the US, thought to be perhaps a missile test launch.
- China FX regulator official says China-US phase 1 deal to help FX market balance
- North Korea's main newspaper has called today for development of new weapons
- Asia forex market holidays (Christmas) this week - which centres are closed and when
- US FAA is said to have issued a warning of possible missile launches by North Korea
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0119 (vs. yesterday at 7.0117)
- FX option expiries for Tuesday December 24 at the 10am NY cut
- ICYMI - China's premier Li says the government is studying making further RRR cuts
- BOJ minutes: Downside risks to overseas economies remained signficant
- Here is a forecast for GBP/USD to 1.40, but it'll be a bumpy (Brexit influenced) road
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 24 December 2019
- Hedge fund CEO Jeffrey Gundlach says next big move for the US dollar is down
- Boeing has told suppliers to stop parts shipments for a month
- US stocks edge higher but finish away from the highs