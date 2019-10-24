ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the ECB meeting

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 24 October 2019

A session of minor rate FX adjustments in Asia today. The European Central Bank monetary policy meeting announcement and President Draghi's final press conference are due later and that seemed reason enough for Asia to pretty much sit on hands today. Oh, and later (1500GMT) US Vice President Pence gives a speech on China, there may be some headlines to listen out for on that.

Fresh news and data flow here in Asia was non-impactful. USD/JPY has dribbled a few points to the downside while EUR/USD is up about 10 points. Cable managed a pop above its late-US time high but has not sustained the move (but has not dropped back appreciably either).

NZD/USD has fallen away a little from the 0.6420/25 area. AUD/USD is towards the bottom end of its small 0.6845/0.6855 (give or take) session range. You may hear of a government note sale failing to attract enough bids (see bullets above) but please do not be concerned, its just a maturity issue (the notes, not the traders). The longer dated one was oversubscribed by a factor of about 5, so disregard any alarmist headlines (Not a default!) you might see.

The People's Bank of China revalued the onshore yuan a bit at the daily central rate setting today, there has been some two-way movement added to this by the bank ever since the trade talks concluded.







