ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a little softer today

USD/JPY lost ground during the session here and as I post is making fresh lows for the day under 104. There was no specific catalyst visible apart from selling flows into month end. Other currencies have been pretty much flat against the USD (minor chop only) but have just seen some buying (USD selling) in the hour or so to take currencies net up on the day. The rise in the Australian dollar came despite a further worsening of the coal ban from China and fresh imposts on Australian wine (see bullets above).
The data of note was out of China, October industrial profits surged and have taken the YTD figure into the positive (after a bad pandemic-hit year of course).
Goldman Sachs chart of China industrial profits: