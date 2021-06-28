ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Mixed bag but the USD generally a touch stronger

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 28 June 2021

Mixed results across major FX rates today but characterised in summary by a slightly stronger US dollar on slightly firmer US yields.

Early trade saw cable gain some ground and the AUD choppy but lower a few points. As the Asian morning progressed the USD traded a touch stronger, EUR/USD dropped towards 1.1920 and us CHF rose to hit circa 0.9190. USD/JPY on the other hand is a little lower following early highs near 110.85. AUD and NZD have been reasonably resilient, not changed nush at all against the big dollar. Gold lost ground.

News flow was fairly light, summarised in the bullets above. Data was absent (although we did get Chinese industrial profits over the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, UK authorities tightened crypto rules, prohibiting popular exhange platform Binance from operating many services in the country. BTC/USD dipped towards $30K but recovered and popped higher, nearly reaching $35K in the morning here. More in the posts above.

HKEX morning session trade was cancelled due to a 'black' rainstorm warning (severe storm).