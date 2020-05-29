ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Flows into yen in a small range

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 29 May 2020

A round of data from Japan today but with nothing much out of the ordinary:

low CPI (Tokyo are inflation a bit higher than expected though)

weak retail

weak industrial output

Despite all this the yen showed a little strength. USD/JPY dropped under its overnight lows, taking out a few stops sub 107.60. The fall fizzled out after 20 points, USD/JPY holding lows circa 107.40.

EUR also had a small higher move against the dollar. As I update it has fallen just short of its overnight high within a 15-odd point range.

It appears Asia is content to wait to hear what US President Trump has to say on China on Friday.

AUD and NZD maintained tight ranges also.

Apart from the data the news flow was light. We had comments out of China on reunification with Taiwan. Such sort of talk is not unusual but needs to be read in the context of more determined moves from the mainland on HK this week. Perhaps there is more to come on Taiwan? Again, we eagerly await Trump on Friday and if there is anything he thinks he can do. As yet I am still awaiting an idea the time Trump is expected to speak.



