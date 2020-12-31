ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD slipped early, but reverted to little changed

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 31 December 2020

ICYMI



The US dollar once again lost ground during the session in Asia, currencies generally higher across the major FX board. Offshore yuan rose also, hitting highs it hasn't seen since June of 2018 (circa 6.49 for USD/CNH). As I post the picture is becoming more mixed though with much of the gain for currencies being given back and then some. Ranges remained small.

There were a few news items about but none of much impact. On the data front Chinese official PMIs came in slightly softer for December but still sitting in 'expansionary' territory above the 50 dividing line.

BTC hit 29K USD at one stage, gold higher also on the session before it too reverted back to little net change.



